CM Punk talks about "trap he fell into" while in WWE

CM Punk doesn't regret the fact that he was never able to headline a WrestleMania, as per his latest tweet.

CM Punk had a legendary run in WWE and turned into one of the biggest Superstars in the industry in a very short period of time. Punk is a former WWE Champion, World Champion and has beaten the very best in the ring. One thing that he failed to accomplish in WWE was to headline a WrestleMania.

A fan recently asked CM Punk on Twitter whether it bugs him that he never headlined WrestleMania. The fan added that he was talking about WWE's original plans for Punk's inclusion in The Rock and John Cena's program heading into WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

Punk made it clear with his response that he doesn't have any regrets about it, and that it was "a trap" that he fell into. He added that it doesn't mean anything.

CM Punk was the hottest act in WWE between 2011 and 2013 but never got to main event WrestleMania

Back in 2011, CM Punk's iconic Pipebomb promo kicked off "The Summer of Punk", which saw WWE pushing Punk like never before. He won the WWE Championship on two occasions and defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 28 to retain his title.

Back in 2020, CM Punk responded to a fan who stated that he's mad that he didn't headline WrestleMania. Punk shared two pictures in his tweet. The first one was from WrestleMania 22, in which Punk was used as an extra for John Cena's entrance for his WWE Championship match against Triple H. The second picture was from WrestleMania 29, where Punk had a classic against The Undertaker, and many believed that it was the real main event of the show.

CM Punk has been gone for more than six years, and it seems like his fans will never get to see him headline a WrestleMania. They can still find joy in the fact that CM Punk is content with the career that he had in WWE and has no regrets about never having headlined The Show of Shows.