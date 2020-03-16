CM Punk reacts to fan saying he's still angry over not headlining WrestleMania

CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk has been a part of several WrestleMania events. Unfortunately, Punk never headlined a WrestleMania and has expressed his disappointment over the same in the past.

Recently, Punk responded to an amusing tweet that featured RAW Superstar Seth Rollins pointing at the WrestleMania sign, with the words "postpone already" edited into the picture. Punk doesn't seem to be a fan of Superstars pointing at the WrestleMania sign, and stated that wrestlers need to stop doing it. Check it out below:

Punk's response to the tweet

A Twitter user chimed in and took a shot at Punk in the process. He stated that Punk is still mad at the fact that he hasn't headlined a single WrestleMania in his career. Punk responded to the fan by posting a couple of pictures, and stating that he did headline The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The first picture features Punk dressed as a mafia gang member, as a part of then-WWE Champion John Cena's entrance at WrestleMania 22. This match, pitting Cena with Triple H, headlined The Show of Shows in 2006.

The second still shows Paul Heyman and Punk awaiting The Undertaker's arrival, moments before their WrestleMania 29 match kicked off. This was an absolute showstealer, but didn't headline WrestleMania.

The Rock vs John Cena II for the WWE title main-evented the show on that night. Judging by Punk's tweet, it seems he believes that his outing against The Undertaker was the real main event of WrestleMania 29.