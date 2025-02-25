CM Punk taunts John Cena on 12th anniversary of infamous WWE RAW match

CM Punk and John Cena have one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history. The veterans have shared the ring numerous times since 2008, teaming up and battling against each other. With a big showdown set for this weekend, Punk is taunting Cena on the anniversary of the RAW match, which was controversial for multiple reasons.

WrestleMania 29 was headlined by John Cena dethroning The Rock of the WWE Championship. To earn the rematch from the year before, Cena defeated Punk in a RAW number one contender's match on February 25, 2013. This was their final one-on-one match, and it was somewhat controversial as The Second City Saint used the then-banned piledriver. The Chicago native, who had bad cases of jet lag and the flu that night, views this as one of this proudest matches.

Big Match John and The Voice of The Voiceless will get the chance to duke it out once again on Saturday inside WWE's Elimination Chamber. To celebrate 12 years since their heavily-praised RAW match, Punk took to Instagram today with a message for Cena. He included a clip from the contest.

"See you Saturday, John boy [ogre emoji] [crown emoji]," CM Punk wrote.

Screenshot of CM Punk taunting John Cena on Instagram (Photo Credit: CM Punk/Instagram)

Besides the 2025 Royal Rumble, the last time Punk and Cena worked together was SmackDown on December 18, 2013. A three-on-two Handicap Match closed the show with The Second City Saint and The Champ defeating The Shield in just over 14 minutes.

John Cena and CM Punk set for WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk will enter the Elimination Chamber structure for the fifth time on Saturday, while John Cena will make his eighth Chamber. Below is the updated lineup for the premium live event at Rogers Centre in Toronto:

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

WWE has also confirmed The Rock for Elimination Chamber as he waits for Cody Rhodes to respond to his offer. The winner of the Men's Chamber match will face Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

