CM Punk teases feud with WWE star he's been wanting to punch for 13 years

CM Punk has hinted at a potential feud with a top WWE heel via his Instagram stories.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series following the Men's WarGames match. He is currently the most talked-about entity in all of pro wrestling.

In his recent Instagram story, CM Punk shared a picture from 13 years ago, when he was feuding with Rey Mysterio. He cut a promo in front of the Mysterio family on an episode of SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

He addressed Dominik Mysterio during the promo as well. Punk's Instagram story featured a still from the promo, showing him pointing his finger at Dominik. Check out the story below:

He took a hilarious shot at Dominik earlier this year. After Rey Mysterio snapped at his son on the road to WrestleMania 39, Punk sent him a message saying that he had wanted to punch Dominik for 13 years.

CM Punk vs Dominik Mysterio would be a feud for the ages

Punk was the biggest heel in WWE when he was feuding with Rey Mysterio in 2010. Fast forward to today, and Dominik is now dubbed by many as one of the biggest villains in all of WWE. He has done the best work of his career as a member of The Judgment Day over the past year or so.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Dominik opened up about his character of a bad guy on WWE TV:

"So, when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So, I trained, most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So, it was always fun to kind of get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. RBIs is gonna be the one. I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that I grew up watching, that’s how I wanted to do it." [H/T Fightful]

Punk has just arrived in WWE, and a long list of epic feuds is in line for the veteran. It remains to be seen if he ends up crossing paths with Mysterio in the near future.

