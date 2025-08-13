CM Punk teases major WWE appearance

WWE star CM Punk shared a major tease today about a future appearance for the company. The veteran was in action at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.CM Punk shared his upcoming schedule today on social media. The veteran is set to perform at several live events on the road to Clash in Paris on August 31. Punk also shared that he is scheduled for the RAW following the Paris premium live event, and teased that he could be appearing on SmackDown in Chicago next month as well.&quot;Schedule for the rest of August. I’ll be at raw in Paris as well but that’s Sept. so is smackdown in Chicago, just sayin’. #letsgo @97abdulmalik,&quot; he wrote.You can check out Punk's upcoming dates in his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris later this month. The Second City Saint teamed up with LA Knight to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Seth Rollins interfered to cause the match to end via disqualification. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce then showed up and announced that Rollins would be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris.Former WWE writer criticizes CM Punk's characterVince Russo recently criticized CM Punk, claiming his rebel character in WWE was no longer believable.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that he would have someone on the roster confront CM Punk and claim that he had lost his edge. Russo noted that the former AEW star consistently loses and panders to the crowd nowadays.&quot;If it's me and I'm booking, I'm going to have a Drew [McIntyre] or somebody say, you've lost your edge, you're not the same guy you were 14 years ago. Then you're going to have a sit-down with Punk and he'll say 'Yeah, I'm not the same guy,' but storyline-wise, you're going to poke him, push him, and prod him till you get the guy with the edge back. You know what I'm saying? That's what I would be doing. I would be telling the truth. Let's get the circumstances right this time and do something to bring back that guy. Now we've got a guy out there who loses every time, panders to the crowd, and it's like, ok, so is this who you are?&quot; he saidNick🏂 @Switchbladeszn_LINKPro wrestling is better with CM Punk in it.CM Punk defeated Gunther at SummerSlam to become the World Heavyweight Champion, but Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to capture the title. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar walks out of Clash in Paris as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.