64-year-old wrestling veteran reveals one massive change CM Punk needs to make in WWE (Exclusive)

CM Punk needs to make a massive change in WWE, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who went off on The Second City Saint in a multi-part rant on The Wrestling Outlaws. This week, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked the 64-year-old wrestling veteran Vince Russo about CM Punk, and the ex-WWE writer went on to call him the &quot;most overrated&quot; wrestler he has ever seen.According to Vince Russo, CM Punk's &quot;rebel&quot; character isn't believable, and he needs to be pushed to the edge in order to rediscover who he once was:&quot;If it's me and I'm booking, I'm going to have a Drew [McIntyre] or somebody say, you've lost your edge, you're not the same guy you were 14 years ago. Then you're going to have a sit-down with Punk and he'll say 'Yeah, I'm not the same guy', but storyline-wise, you're going to poke him, push him, and prod him till you get the guy with the edge back. You know what I'm saying? That's what I would be doing. I would be telling the truth. Let's get the circumstances right this time and do something to bring back that guy. Now we've got a guy out there who loses every time, panders to the crowd, and it's like, ok, so is this who you are? (9:55-10:55)You can watch the full video below:Is Seth Rollins pushing CM Punk to &quot;the edge&quot; as Vince Russo wants?If being pushed to the edge is something that Vince Russo wants to see out of CM Punk, then it might just be happening as we speak, as we are in the process of Punk's long-standing rivalry with Seth Rollins.The two men have interrupted each other, torn each other apart, and beaten each other in their two matches (excluding the brief SummerSlam bout). But the straw that broke the camel's back was undeniably SummerSlam 2025. Even at WrestleMania 41, Punk was met by a ghost of the past when Paul Heyman betrayed him (after 12 years) to be with his big rival. While it was Brock Lesnar in 2013, it was Seth Rollins in 2025.Since then, Punk has been on a crusade against Seth Rollins, with The Vision being the biggest obstacle in his path. Ultimately, the Money in the Bank cash-in was the biggest slap in the face to The Second City Saint, whose glorious moment was ruined by his biggest rival.This could be the rivalry that drives Punk over the edge and the one that plants the seeds for another possibly huge character change in the coming year or so.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.