CM Punk had 'the most important conversation' of WWE star's career: "I was angry"

CM Punk has been very supportive of NXT stars at the WWE Performance Center since returning to the company in November 2023. He recently had an important conversation with a talent who was drafted to RAW last month.

In an interview with WWE Die Woche, Dijak shared that he recently got some great advice from The Second City Saint before he got called up to the main roster for the second time in his career.

The 37-year-old explained that he was fuming after being busted open in a segment with Eddy Thorpe. Dijak said he was worried that his upcoming match was about to be canceled before CM Punk stepped in to calm his nerves.

"I was angry and for whatever reason, CM Punk was there. We had talked before. I had asked him for feedback on the Iron Survivor Challenge Match so we had a bit of rapport at that point, even though it had only been a couple [of] days. But he came over to me and he talked to me and he calmed me down," he said.

The RAW Superstar further mentioned he had "the most important conversation" of his career with the multi-time world champion.

"I talked to him after and I don't know if he remembers this or knows this or not, but after that, we had one of the most — no, we had the most important conversation that I’ve ever had in my professional wrestling career, where he just gave me advice on what he thinks it takes to succeed and have success, maybe in pro wrestling, in general, but specifically in WWE." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

CM Punk and Dijak were drafted to RAW as part of the 2024 WWE Draft

WWE held its annual Draft in April 2024, with RAW general manager Adam Pearce pulling off some great picks. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Dijak, and Bron Breakker are among the many prominent names who will now perform on the red brand.

Punk was the first pick of the second round and the sixth overall pick of Night Two. Dijak, on the other hand, was selected during the supplemental Draft. He was the last NXT star to be drafted this year.

The Second City Saint is currently embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre and is seemingly close to returning to the ring after a tricep surgery. Meanwhile, Dijak didn't appear on RAW this week and it's unclear when he'll re-debut on the main roster.

