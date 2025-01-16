CM Punk, The Rock's daughter Ava, Torrie Wilson, and others react to Jade Cargill's personal update amid WWE hiatus

Several current and former WWE personalities, including CM Punk, The Rock's daughter Ava, and Torrie Wilson, recently took to social media to react to Jade Cargill's personal update. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is currently absent from WWE television.

On the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair locked horns with Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in the Women's United States Championship Tournament first-round Triple Threat Match. However, during the bout, Jade Cargill was shown on the Titantron, lying unconscious on a car's windshield. This distracted Belair, and she immediately went backstage to check on her teammate. It was later revealed that The Storm had suffered multiple injuries, and since then she has not been seen on WWE TV.

Amid her absence from television, Jade Cargill recently took to Instagram to share that the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority was celebrating its 117th Founders Day. Cargill also mentioned that her "sisterhood" had greatly helped her in terms of her strength as a female athlete.

"Skeeee-wee to my fellow pretty women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As we celebrate our 117th Founders Day and the 20 pearls that represent the 20 ladies who paved the way for us, lemme reflect on how our sisterhood has helped me my identity and strength, especially as a reigning female athlete," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on The Storm's post. This included CM Punk, Ava, Torrie Wilson, Lola Vice, Samantha Irvin, Saraya, Karmen Petrovic, Kelani Jordan, Joe Tessitore, and more. Meanwhile, Jaida Parker and Nikkita Lyons left comments on it.

Check out a screenshot of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments. [Image via Jade Cargill's IG]

Bianca Belair listed several top WWE stars who could be behind the attack on Jade Cargill

During a backstage interview on SmackDown last month, The EST talked about Naomi replacing Jade Cargill to help her defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Belair also mentioned that she believed Candice LeRae, Nia Jax, or Tiffany Stratton was behind the attack on The Storm.

"Naomi showed up. She stepped up. She had my back; made sure we could keep these title in. I know we gotta move forward with just me and you, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to forget what happened to Jade because I know one of them did it. I know it was either Candice, Nia, or Tiffany. So, I know you gonna be with me to help keep fighting until we find out who did it," Belair said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jade Cargill's future.

