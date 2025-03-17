CM Punk, The Undertaker, and Booker T stunned after WWE star grabs the mic and takes huge shot at the Straight Edge star

CM Punk, The Undertaker, and Booker T were left stunned after a WWE star cut an emotional promo. He has made a promise.

Ad

Jasper Troy decided to go ahead and cut a promo on Punk on WWE LFG that stunned the veterans. In a behind-the-scenes interview, Troy said that he had felt that the chances had passed him by on WWE LFG, and he was not going to let this one pass him by as well. He knew that he had to grab it and do his best. He took the mic and cut a very hot promo on CM Punk.

Ad

Trending

"I waited for this moment. When I grew up, I said I wanted to get in the ring and look you in the eye and tell you a story. As a kid, I wanted to be you. You dropped the most impressive promo in front of the world. You bled, you sweated, you cried, you showed the WWE Universe the real you. And for what? To leave? To tear this place down afterwards? And then to come back? Second City Saint huh?

Ad

He said that he wanted to see CM Punk main event WrestleMania and then boast about it to his friends. However, he could not, as Punk had left. He said that the only thing he wanted to do was get in the ring and see Punk bend the knee. He made a promise he would do that.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"I wanted to cheer for you. I wanted to see you main event WrestleMania, and go to school and tell my friends, my guy did it. But you weren't there. And all I want is to get in the ring one day, look you dead in the eye, and for all the things you have done to me and everyone else in this business, make you bend the knee."

Ad

The video can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk, the Undertaker, and Booker T were all left looking stunned by the time the wrestler was done and were very impressed with the star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback