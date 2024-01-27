CM Punk trolls WWE Universe ahead of the Royal Rumble

CM Punk has taken to social media today to troll wrestling fans ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The highly anticipated premium live event will go down tomorrow night at Tropicana Field in Florida.

Punk is one of the most controversial stars in the world of professional wrestling, but his popularity simply cannot be denied. The veteran was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 and returned to WWE a couple of months later at Survivor Series in Chicago.

The 45-year-old has officially signed with WWE RAW and will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. He shared the ring with Cody Rhodes on this past Monday's edition of RAW and both men noted that they plan on headlining WrestleMania in an intense segment.

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a hilarious image. Punk shared an image of himself back in the day waiting at an airport and you can check out it on Instagram by clicking here.

Punk shares humorous image on his Instagram story.

WWE veteran reveals he was surprised to see CM Punk return

R-Truth also returned at Survivor Series 2023 and recently shared that he was stunned to see CM Punk back in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, R-Truth admitted that he was just as surprised as the WWE Universe to see Punk back in the company. R-Truth added that CM Punk's return is good for business, but noted that Cody Rhodes has a story to finish at WrestleMania as well.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else." [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the full interview with R-Truth in the video below:

CM Punk has never headlined WrestleMania in his career and will have to win the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night in order to do so. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran can win the match tomorrow night.

Who do you think is going to win the Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.