CM Punk undergoes medical procedure ahead of WrestleMania 

CM Punk will main-event WrestleMania for the first time this weekend, and it seems that he wants to be in the best physical condition for the show.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Punk shared an update on his Instagram where he showed that he was having "needles in my butt."

Punk is seemingly undergoing a procedure to help prolong his career, something that many of the stars have been proactive about in recent months.

CM Punk is ensuring hes in peak physical condition

Punk is 46 years old, much older than Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and is fully aware that he will have a battle on his hands on Saturday night. The former World Champion has been pushing to headline WrestleMania throughout his career, and finally, he has been able to make it happen.

CM Punk is pushing to win his first WrestleMania main event

CM Punk isn't in the easiest company this weekend since Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have already main-evented WrestleMania, with Roman headlining his 10th show this year.

Punk took 10 years away from WWE after walking away back in 2014 and only returned in November 2023. He was set to main-event WrestleMania last year before an injury at Royal Rumble meant that WWE was forced to change its plans.

Punk has since recovered and was able to pick up the feud with Seth Rollins that was supposed to lead to their WrestleMania showdown in 2024. Instead, the two men faced off on the first episode of RAW on Netflix.

Punk and Rollins have since continued their feud, and Roman Reigns has stepped in as well, because Paul Heyman has chosen Punk over his own Tribal Chief, which has led to some animosity between the two men ahead of potentially one of the biggest WrestleMania matches this year.

