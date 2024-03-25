CM Punk vows to one-up Rhea Ripley's Stinkface on WWE RAW; posts outrageous edit of him with 38-year-old star

CM Punk was one of many in the WWE Universe who saw Rhea Ripley break the internet with her antics. Mami recently delivered Rikishi’s signature Stinkface to Nia Jax at a WWE house show to send fans into a frenzy.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently took to Instagram to hilariously promise that he would raise the bar on the upcoming episode of RAW. He posted a photo of himself and a 38-year-old star to hilariously spice things up.

Rhea Ripley has become one of RAW’s most popular superstars ever since her Women’s World Championship win. She has been phenomenal as a heel and has worked well with Nia Jax in many matches.

The Best in the World took to his Instagram stories to post a fan-edited photo of himself kissing Cody Rhodes, and added the following message to hilariously get fans excited:

"I see what @rhearipley_wwe been doing on house shows and I'm prepared to raise the bar. See you tommorow Chicago!"

You can view a screenshot of the Instagram story below:

CM Punk's Instagram story (Image via Punk's Instagram)

Punk joked with his fans that he was seemingly ready to kiss Cody Rhodes on RAW to one-up Rhea Ripley’s efforts. That spot could break the wrestling internet and give fans a crazy moment to remember.

CM Punk and Rhea Ripley will both likely be on WWE RAW this week

Rhea Ripley has proven to be the backbone of the RAW women’s division in recent months. She has had an iconic Women’s World Championship reign and has also helped elevate the Judgment Day faction on RAW.

Fans will likely see her engage in a war of words with Becky Lynch on Monday night as the two women continue to build their rivalry heading into WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, CM Punk took off his cast last week and vowed to feature on WrestleMania XL in some capacity. The big announcement could bring him out on RAW, where he could tease a big match and even get under Drew McIntyre’s skin ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows.