CM Punk vs. 7-time champion should happen after major WWE show, veteran maps out dream feud

Pro wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion recently revealed how he'd book the epic feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in WWE. The legend in question is Tommy Dreamer.

This year's WrestleMania saw The Second City Saint attack The Scottish Warrior after the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Well, Damian Priest took advantage of the fallen 38-year-old star to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the new World Champion.

On RAW after 'Mania, McIntyre tried to earn another shot at The Judgment Day member's title against Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Ricochet in a #1 Contendership Fatal Four-Way match. But once again, Punk distracted the 38-year-old star at the last minute, and the former Bloodline member emerged victorious.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the ECW legend explained why he would wait until after the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event to book a match between Drew McIntyre and The Best in the World. Tommy Dreamer said:

"I always want to put people in the right. The best possible situations to win and put you in the best scenarios for you to get those great reactions. So, I'm not going to put CM Punk's return in a match or in a place where they're going to cheer his opponent because I want to invest a little bit more in CM Punk's return, and I would probably do that at SummerSlam." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Tommy Dreamer on why CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre feud is more interesting right now

During the same conversation, the 53-year-old ECW legend shared why he thinks the rivalry between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Scottish Warrior is better than other storylines.

According to Dreamer, as of now, Cody Rhodes has already finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. So that automatically makes the Punk vs. McIntyre feud more interesting.

"He has no story. He completed the story. [The] Rock's not going to be there. So, what is your new story? Then we have the most [intriguing] story [we've] got right now [which] is Drew and Punk," he added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen if Triple H and WWE management have plans to book McIntyre and Punk at this year's SummerSlam at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, Ohio.

