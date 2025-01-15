CM Punk vs. Penta on WWE RAW? Former champion fires shots

CM Punk is riding high on a wave of momentum already. He announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble one week after emphatically defeating Seth Rollins on the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Penta made his debut on the same night Punk made the announcement. The Mexican athlete scored an impressive win over Chad Gable, and the crowd seems to have grown a liking to him right off the gate. Dominik Mysterio pointed to The Best in the World when asked whom the former AEW star should face in a dream match. However, 'Dirty' Dom was taking a dig at his longtime rival.

On X/Twitter, Dominik Mysterio shared a GIF of a moment in the CM Punk vs. Penta match in AEW, where Punk botches a move off the top rope:

Another former opponent of Penta, Chelsea Green, recently claimed that she wants to "beat him up" after their match at Lucha Underground in 2018. Green lost the singles contest to the luchador.

What is Dominik Mysterio's beef with CM Punk?

Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk worked their first match in late 2023 after Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion a decade later. It was at a live event the week after Christmas. During his first run, The Best in the World feuded with the elder Mysterio. The program featured several moments with the young stalwart, which the latter has not forgotten.

In an interview with Adam Barnard on Fountain Radio, 'Dirty' Dom revealed that he has a score to settle with the former AEW World Champion from 14 years ago. The wounds are yet to be healed:

"First of all, last I was in the ring with CM Punk, I was 11 years old, and he thought he was a big man, singing happy birthday to my loser sister. But anyways, I’d like to see him now. I was my dad’s height [back then]. So now I’m 6’1, 200 pounds. I’ve seen him wrestle, CM Punk, so let’s see what you got, old man," Dominik Mysterio said.

So far, 'Dirty' Dom and The Best in the World have worked several matches, but they all have been at live events. Whether they enter a full-fledged program on television bears watching.

If you use the second quote, please credit Fountain Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

