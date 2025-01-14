"I can't wait to beat him up" — A current WWE champion puts Penta on notice following RAW debut

Pentagón Jr. has arrived at World Wrestling Entertainment. He scored an impressive win over WWE Superstar Chad Gable right off the gate.

What some mainstream fans may be unaware of is that Penta worked with current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in season four of Lucha Underground in 2018. They had a singles match, which she reflected on following his RAW debut. She wrestled under the ring name Reklusa at the time.

Speaking with Cultaholic, Chelsea Green addressed her inexperience when compared to the 39-year-old athlete at the time, who self-admittedly carried her in the match. Green acknowledged what that match did for her career, and pointed to how it continues to find an audience. However, she wants to score a win over him now that he has come to her home turf:

Trending

"That was one of the craziest matches I've ever had in my whole entire life. I owe everything to Penta for that match. He, seriously, held my hand and wrestled me through that 15-minute match. The fact that it just keeps coming up and going viral again is really cool, because at the time it was a big deal, at the time I really felt proud of it but then we move on, the next week hits and we watch the next show and we're onto the next move. So it's really interesting to see it kind of keep popping up and making a resurgence. Now that Penta's with WWE I can't wait to beat him up." [H/T: Cultaholic]

Expand Tweet

They worked a unique match in Lucha Underground, meshing different wrestling styles. The former AEW star picked up the win.

Chad Gable comments on wrestling Penta on his WWE RAW debut

Chad Gable asked RAW General Manager Adam Pearce last week to find the best luchador he could. The WWE Universe began buzzing at the prospect of it being the luchador star, who was originally rumored to make his debut on the premiere episode itself. Gable found out the hard way this past Monday, when he was defeated.

But regardless of the outcome, Chad Gable shared his honest thoughts about the impact the moment had on his mind, body, and soul:

"I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since. I felt so alive," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where things go from here for the 39-year-old Mexican athlete. The WWE Royal Rumble is only a little over two weeks away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback