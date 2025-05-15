CM Punk wants to face a legendary WWE star who said he's retiring in 2027

CM Punk had a very informative Instagram Live session, where he had a long discussion with fans in the comments about several topics. One of them was him revealing his interest in facing a legendary WWE star who is set to retire in 2027.

That superstar is none other than the legendary AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One had previously stated in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he will not wrestle at 50. He is turning 48 years old this June, and if he is determined to stick to his word, 2027 will likely be when he retires.

CM Punk, who is a year younger than AJ Styles, also turns 50 in a few years. On his Instagram Live, he revealed that he wants to wrestle Styles before The Phenomenal One retires in a couple of years.

AJ Styles is also open to wrestling CM Punk over two decades after their last match.

Believe it or not, CM Punk and AJ Styles have faced each other a total of six times in singles matches, as per Cagematch.net. If you include the two tag team matches, then they've shared the ring eight times. All of the six singles bouts happened in the span of one year, and it has been close to 21 years since their last bout. Styles is aware of this and wants that to change.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles previously expressed his desire to face CM Punk in a WWE ring:

"Nope. Nope. Just Ring of Honor, actually," AJ Styles responded to Chris Van Vliet's surprise that he and CM Punk never wrestled a televised match for WWE. "So, hopefully, that day will come before we both retire. I'm looking forward to it. I think that's something that definitely could happen. Will it happen? I'm not sure, but, it definitely should. I'd like that," he added. [1:09:41 - 1:10:00]

It would be a match for the ages, and one that must take place on a monumental stage. The fact is that when they both faced off for the last time over two decades ago, they were only a few years into the wrestling business.

Now, both men are established legends and future Hall of Famers with multiple world championships under their belts. Considering there are still two years before Styles potentially calls it a day, it's not hard to see a scenario where this match happens. Punk, too, has been far more active on regular WWE TV than most might have expected when he returned in 2023.

