CM Punk continues to be away from WWE, nearly six years after exiting the company. However, he's an active follower of the product and keeps opining on the same from time to time. Now, he has some advice for Rey Mysterio.

The Master of the 619 is off WWE TV after losing an eye at the hands of Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Seeking retribution, his son Dominik Mysterio is set to face the Monday Night Messiah at SummerSlam. However, Rollins gave Dominik a beatdown on RAW today. Both he and his disciple Murphy smashed the youngster with kendo sticks.

An irate Rey Mysterio put a post on Instagram, saying Seth would have to pay for his actions. CM Punk chimed in again with a sarcastic comment, suggesting that Mysterio should shave Rollins' head and that it's been "never been done".

You can see the screenshot of the post below and check out the original post here.

CM Punk jokes about past match with Rey Mysterio

There's a backstory to CM Punk's suggestion on social media. Back in 2010, CM Punk had a series of matches with Rey Mysterio where the latter would have to join the Straight Edge Society if he lost. On the other hand, Punk would have to shave his head if he didn't end up victorious. Eventually, Mysterio got the better of Punk at Over the Limit and shaved his head.