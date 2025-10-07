CM Punk warned by 42-year-old star after WWE RAW

CM Punk has been warned by a 42-year-old star after WWE RAW. The Second City Saint had a few heated confrontations this week on RAW, and one superstar left him fuming.Punk teamed up with LA Knight to take on The Usos in the main event of the show. The match ended when Punk hit Jey Uso with a GTS, with Knight blind tagging and stealing the pin. This left the former WWE Champion furious.After the show, WWE shared a clip of Knight walking off after scoring the win and heading backstage. As he exited the entrance ramp, The Megastar put Punk on notice, warning him not to get in his way as he pursues the World Heavyweight Championship.&quot;No matter how you do it, by hook or by crook, my hand was raised; it’s that’s how it goes down. CM Punk, you did the whole thing. You didn’t do dirt, you didn’t get dirt, that’s okay. But I tell you like this man. Look, I told you [Punk] before, I tell you again. Do not and this goes for Jey [Uso] too, do not get in the way of my quest for gold. Do not get in the way of my ecstasy of gold, and that is me, holding that World Heavyweight Championship, the first time, the time that everybody’s gonna remember the era of YEAH and the era of everybody sayin’ LA Knight, YEAH!&quot; he said.You can watch the clip below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKnight, Jey, and Punk have been chasing the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins. All four men competed in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris, which saw The Visionary emerge victorious.Notably, Knight remains the last person to pin Rollins, doing so at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. As such, he believes he should be in line for a one-on-one opportunity for the Title.CM Punk had an altercation with The Usos on RAWOn RAW, CM Punk talked about beating Seth Rollins earlier this year on RAW and said he would end the year in similar fashion.He was soon interrupted by LA Knight, followed by Jey Uso. After Jey superkicked Knight, Punk told The Usos to be a tag team and called Jey &quot;little Roman.&quot; This led to Jey trying to attack Punk, but Jimmy held him back.However, the Second City Saint was able to knock down Jey. This led to Jimmy Uso superkicking Punk to end the segment.