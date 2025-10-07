  • home icon
  Unexpected name takes CM Punk out after huge segment on RAW involving LA Knight & Jey Uso

Unexpected name takes CM Punk out after huge segment on RAW involving LA Knight & Jey Uso

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Stars on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk was in a big segment on RAW tonight, where he got into it with LA Knight, only to be interrupted by Jey Uso. However, it was neither Punk nor Jey, but an unexpected name that took Punk out.

This week, Roman Reigns had a backstage segment on RAW following his brawl with Bronson Reed, where he subtly told Jey Uso to go after CM Punk as he was on top of the hour. When Punk came out, it was LA Knight who interrupted him, and the two men got into a verbal spat where it was clear that neither of them liked each other at all. Jey Uso would come out as well, and that's when things began to go south.

LA Knight and CM Punk both told Jey to get back into the tag team picture and leave them alone, but Jey wouldn't budge. Punk told Jey that he liked him, but he didn't like "Little Roman." This was the breaking point, and Jey was ready to throw hands at The Second City Saint. Jimmy had come out by this point, anticipating what would happen. What he didn't anticipate was that he would be shoved aside by Punk. Following this, he superkicked Punk to stand tall.

LA Knight had already eaten a superkick by this point, but it was Jimmy's superkick on Punk that was most shocking. Usually, stars like LA Knight and Punk are cool with Jimmy Uso, as he is the type who rarely causes any trouble. Their issues have been with Jey, with all three men being in the World Heavyweight Title match at Clash in Paris 2025.

It looks like these are also the three who will be vying for Seth Rollins' World Title next, following Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Edited by Rohit Nath
