Roman Reigns urges Jey Uso to go after 9-time Champion on WWE RAW as huge turn continues to be teased

Roman Reigns crossed paths with his cousin brothers, The Usos, in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW. He urged Jey to go after a nine-time champion as the big turn continues to be teased.For context, Jey and Jimmy Uso have been having issues on RAW. It isn't so much about Jey's lack of success, but rather the change in his attitude, where he gets caught up in his own head. Recently, he has suggested to Jimmy that he will take the darker route, involving ruthlessly stepping over others to get back to the top. This has been the biggest pain point between the brothers because Jimmy knows that Roman Reigns took this exact approach to reach the top and stay there as well.This week on RAW, after the brawl between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, The OTC went up to The Usos. Like the week prior, he partially snubbed Jimmy Uso, only giving him a greeting after acknowledging Jey. He told Jey that he didn't need help at Crown Jewel in his Street Fight, and that Jey needed to focus on taking over Monday Night RAW. When he said that CM Punk was at the top of the show, Reigns suggested that Jey go after Punk, who is a 9-time champion.After this, Reigns told Jimmy Uso that he sees and hears everything. So last week, when Jimmy gave a disapproving look to Reigns' message to Jey, he saw that too. He asked Jimmy what was wrong with taking advice from him.The silent part was the loudest. Jimmy's expression suggested that he didn't want his brother to take the same route that Reigns did to reach the top, as it was filled with ruthlessness and endless familial complications in the process. Jey, just like a few years ago, seems the easiest one to control.