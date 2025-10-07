Roman Reigns officially set for Street Fight at Crown Jewel 2025; Has a huge brawl with his opponent on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns opened the episode of RAW in Dallas, Texas, and it didn't take long for him to get interrupted by two faces he's all too familiar with. A huge rematch was confirmed for him at Crown Jewel 2025, and it will be a special street fight. This week on RAW, before Roman Reigns could get so much as a word in, he was interrupted by The Vision's Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. If you recall, Reigns and Bronson Reed had a match at Clash in Paris 2025, and it ended with the OTC picking up the victory. However, after the match, when Reigns was celebrating with the crowd, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took him out, and he was stretchered. This was exactly the point of contention, with Bronson Reed telling Roman Reigns on RAW that his uncle and father, Afa and Sika, never got stretchered out in their legendary 45-year-long careers. It was a huge dig, and it eventually culminated with The Oracle, Paul Heyman, telling Reigns that he will face Bronson Reed in a rematch at Crown Jewel 2025, but this time, it will be an Australian Street Fight.Following this, they got into a huge brawl, and the security had to come out to stop the two from ripping each other apart before they could go to Australia. This time, it was The OTC who stood tall by getting the better of his Crown Jewel opponent.Whether this means Reed will win at Crown Jewel or not is yet to be seen, but things are going to get interesting in the Australian Street Fight. For those wondering, there is unlikely to be any difference between an Australian and a regular street fight. It has more to do with the name than anything else, and like a lot of stipulations, it is a variant of the No DQ match.