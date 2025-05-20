CM Punk wasted on RAW; WWE veteran explodes over terrible creative decision: "He's been in catering all day" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see CM Punk barely utilized during this week's RAW. The popular star was in Greenville this week for the episode of RAW.
Punk showed up during the final segment of the show. He rushed down to the ring with Sami Zayn to save Jey Uso from a brutal beatdown by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This led to a huge brawl among the four men to close out the show.
On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo lashed out at Triple H and the creative team for not utilizing Punk. He noted that the show lacked major stars, and CM Punk could have been more involved to get some star power on the flagship show. The veteran writer was irate that the Best in the World was used for barely a couple of minutes in the final segment.
"You got CM Punk in the house on a sh*t show, pardon my French, and you're gonna use him the last 90 seconds of the show. Punk is there, you flew him in. He's been in catering all day. That's how Triple H is going to use him on this show." [3:30 onwards]
Punk will be at Saturday Night's Main Event in a huge tag team matchup. He will team up with Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman by their side.
