CM Punk will fail in major WWE role, believes veteran; there is only one reason

CM Punk may have a future with a major role in WWE. However, that might be a role that he does not do that well in, as per a veteran.

CM Punk is still making headlines and is at a main event level whenever he wrestles in WWE. The star, since his return, has been involved in the biggest storylines in the company. However, there has been talk about what's next for him, once he is done and retires from active in-ring competition. There has been speculation about him working backstage as a producern and as part of the creative team. Now, speaking on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Jimmy Wang Yang talked about the issue surrounding this.

Yang, who has worked as a producer himself, said that he loved CM Punk and thought that he was awesome. He also said that he was a genius about pro wrestling. However, he felt there was one issue, and that was with dealing with the multiple issues that producers had to deal with. He felt that Punk was not going to take that as much as others had to in those positions.

"Punk is awesome. I love Punk. His mindset for the business and the stories and angles that he has in his head are genius. He's a genius for professional wrestling. He definitely could (be a producer), but I know he wouldn't take the s**t that producers have to take, so I don't know. It might be different now with the new ownership, but Punk's not gonna take as much poo-poo as others, so."

WWE Unreal revealed the sort of issues CM Punk might have had to deal with

WWE Unreal took a look backstage at what sort of issues producers face. Abyss, a legendary wrestler himself, has taken up a role as a producer. He's beloved in the industry, but even he faced issues as was revealed on the backstage show.

He was the one responsible for the main event between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on the Netflix debut, and there, the match went overtime. Bruce Prichard was unhappy backstage and made it clear, leading to Abyss struggling and trying to get them to finish the match early.

