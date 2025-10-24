"Cockroach" - Paul Heyman could turn on The Vision to align with former client, believes WWE Hall of Famer

Paul Heyman could turn on The Vision and align with his former client, according to a WWE Hall of Famer. A couple of weeks ago on RAW, a shocking turn of events saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack Seth Rollins, taking over the faction.

The show ended with Heyman raising the hands of both young stars as he aligned himself with them. However, Kevin Nash isn't buying that The Oracle is loyal to The Vision.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash said he wasn't convinced with the former SmackDown GM and that it is possible he could betray The Bronsons for his former client Brock Lesnar.

"I’m not convinced that Paul is with them. I think that Heyman raised their hand because, I mean, he’s a chickensh*t heel anyway. I mean, he’s a cockroach. He’s gonna do whatever he can to survive. Like, you know, Lesnar comes in the building. He goes over to Lesnar," he said.

You can watch the video below:

Heyman has been known to switch his allegiance as per convenience. Only this year, he was first seen in Roman Reigns' corner before coming out with CM Punk ahead at WrestleMania 41 and then eventually betrayed both of them on Night 1 to side with Seth Rollins.

He has also been an advocate for Brock Lesnar for years and recently introduced him at Wrestlepalooza before his match against John Cena.

Paul Heyman revealed why he betrayed Seth Rollins

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman came out with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to address his betrayal of Seth Rollins.

He said that The Vision had nothing to do with Seth Rollins. Heyman mentioned that he didn't betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk for Rollins, but for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Heyman said that winners write history and that Breakker and Reed are future WrestleMania main eventers.

