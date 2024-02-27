Cody Rhodes did an incredibly wholesome gesture after RAW went off the air

Cody Rhodes was the last man standing on the latest episode of RAW as he made a clear statement directed at The Bloodline. However, after the cameras stopped rolling, The American Nightmare took the request of a fan and was involved in an incredibly wholesome gesture.

Once Monday Night RAW went off the air, it appeared as though a fan gave Cody Rhodes an envelope containing the gender of their soon-to-be-born baby. Giving Cody the opportunity, they requested him to reveal the gender of the baby as they had not taken a look inside the envelope yet.

In a wholesome moment, Cody Rhodes got the San Jose crowd hyped and asked for a drum roll before revealing that the gender of the baby is a boy, getting a huge pop from fans in attendance.

Cody has been involved in several wholesome gestures for fans, leading to many labeling him as the new People's Champion. This, of course, is also a direct shot at his recent rival, The Rock, to whom Cody sent a direct challenge at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

To prevent this, Paul Heyman appeared on RAW and warned Cody to withdraw his challenge against The Rock, which led to Cody beating down the three "suspended New York Police Department (NYPD) officers" that Heyman hired.

It was a clear statement made by The American Nightmare, who is looking to finish his story at WrestleMania this year.

What do you think about the wholesome gesture made by Cody? Sound off in the comments section below!