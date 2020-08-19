Cody denies rumor AEW had interest in Goldberg

Cody has been very vocal on behalf of AEW since the inception of the promotion last year. Whether it be to criticism or responding to their fanbase, the AEW Executive Vice President has taken to social media as a platform to speak on behalf of the company. In his latest public statement, he has now shot down a claim made by AEW's top detractor.

Jim Cornette has long been critical of All Elite Wrestling and their other EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, even prior to the start of the company in January of 2019. On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's The Experience podcast, the former manager and known AEW detractor claimed that AEW President Tony Khan wanted to sign WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and book his legendary winning streak again. Cornette said:

Goldberg was huge on Tony Khan's want list. He wanted Goldberg to come out and do the streak over again. I mentioned how much you think he's gonna charge for a 30-second job match? Probably the same as a main event PPV match.

I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 9, 2020

This rumor seemed far-fetched to those who know Cornette's history with AEW, including Chris Jericho banning Jim from watching AEW recently, but now Cody is the latest to publicly address Cornette and denied his claim.

Cody addresses Goldberg rumors

The article says Jim Cornette said AEW wanted Goldberg to come in and recreate the streak he had in WCW.



Cody says no - emphatically - and I’m inclined to believe they wouldn’t be so silly. pic.twitter.com/gMBSja84Xg — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 18, 2020

On Twitter, a fan tweeted Cody the story about AEW wanting Goldberg to come into the company. Cody replied:

This isn't real. We had no contact ha.

This exchange reported above by Alex McCarthy of TalkSport featured Cody's emphatic denial about the Goldberg rumor. Although most fans took this claim from Cornette with a grain of salt, Jim does have his supporters who take him for his word. Cornette said that he was told this information in a conversation with Tony Khan prior to the start of the promotion while discussing who was on the AEW President's wish list.

Goldberg has been in the news lately after being involved in interviews recounting his run earlier this year and his current deal with WWE. Whether AEW wanted the former two-time Universal Champion or not, Cody, as EVP of the promotion, saying that no contact was made between the two sides is the only public statement from the AEW side on this rumor. We await how Jim Cornette responds to Cody's denial of his claim.