Cody Hall remembers Scott Hall on Father's Day

Cody Hall recently posted a photo of the Hall family on Father's Day to wish the late great Scott Hall.

Hall, formerly known as Razor Ramon in WWE, passed away in March 2022 at the age of 63 after suffering multiple complications following hip surgery. During his legendary career, Scott captured the Intercontinental Championship four times and was an original member of the famous nWo faction in World Championship Wrestling.

His son, Cody Hall, is a professional wrestler who has spent time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT Pro, and Pro Wrestling Noah. In 2021, Cody signed a short-lived deal with Major League Wrestling.

Cody Hall took to Twitter today to honor The Bad Guy on Father's Day. He posted a picture of Scott Hall with his family and simply wrote, "Happy Father's Day."

The picture also contains Cody's mother, Dana Lee Burgio, and his sister Cassidy Hall.

Check out the tweet below:

Cody's tribute to Scott Hall after his passing

The WWE legend's son posted a tribute on Instagram to his father the day after he was laid to rest.

In the photo, Cody can be seen with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, DDP, and Sean Waltman. He admitted that being Scott's son hasn't always been easy, but his legacy will live on through him.

"We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton. Being my dads [sic] son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward. A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now. Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me."

Scott Hall wanted to be active in Cody's wrestling career and even wanted to manage him in WWE. The Bad Guy had said before his passing that the company had Ric Flair accompanying Charlotte to the ring and wanted to do the same for his son.

