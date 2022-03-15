On March 14, 2022, it was announced that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall had passed away.

The four-time Intercontinental Champion underwent surgery after breaking his hip in a fall. Reports indicate that complications emerged when a blood clot was dislodged and caused Hall to suffer a number of heart attacks.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that he was then put on life support, which was ultimately discontinued once his family was present. The Bad Guy's passing was officially announced by WWE as RAW went on the air that night.

With his passing, Scott is survived by two children, including his son Cody. So who is Scott Hall's son Cody Hall?

With his passing, Scott is survived by two children, including his son Cody. So who is Scott Hall's son Cody Hall?

Cody is also a professional wrestler who was trained by his father Scott, Larry Zbyszko, and Diamond Dallas Page. He made his debut on July 14, 2012, defeating Josh Hess in a match for Belleview Pro Wrestling.

Cody Hall found regular work in Japan, following in his father's footsteps, who often worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Cody started at the NJPW Dojo in 2015 and became a member of the Bullet Club before performing with the likes of DDT and Pro Wrestling NOAH during his time in the country.

During his run with DDT, he was made to apologize for a racially insensitive tweet he'd sent out during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a consequence of the incident, Cody was dropped from future DDT shows.

In 2021, he signed with with Major League Wrestling; however, the deal was short-lived. Just a month later, MLW's Court Bauer confirmed that the young upstart had already left the promotion in an interview with Fightful Select.

Scott Hall wanted to manage his son Cody Hall in WWE

In a past interview with Total Wrestling Magazine, nWo alumni Scott Hall revealed that he'd love to have been able to manage his son in WWE:

"My son Cody’s bigger than me, so I can get away with it in WWE, Vince doesn’t like the managers to be too big. But with Cody he’s bigger so I can get away with it. It would be my goal, I encourage it. They had Ric going out to the ring with Charlotte so there’s still that thread of hope that I can do the same with Cody." (h/t IWNerd)

Unfortunately, this never happened, and due to Scott's untimely passing, will not be possible in the future. Cody has not yet had an opportunity to work for Vince McMahon's company. He may get the chance someday to pay homage to his father on wrestling's biggest stage.

