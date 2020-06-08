Cody reacts to fan criticizing AEW while praising NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Cody had a classy response to the fan's criticism.

The fan talked about NXT shows not needing 'blading' to seem edgier.

The WWE Universe had high hopes from tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House show as the card was stacked from top to bottom and consisted of several potential 5-star classics. The PPV didn't disappoint one bit and fans were all praises after Io Shirai secured the first NXT Women's title win of her career.

One fan decided to praise WWE for their efforts in producing a quality PPV in tonight's TakeOver whilst simultaneously taking a shot at All Elite Wrestling in the process. The fan stated that NXT shows don't need to have 'blading' to make them feel edgier.

He further tagged Cody, All Elite Wrestling, and Tony Khan's Twitter handles in his tweet, finishing it off by saying that NXT's Women's division is the best in the world.

Cody took notice of the tweet and had an incredibly classy reaction to it. He simply told the fan that he's glad he enjoyed tonight's show presented by WWE. Check out Cody's response below:

Glad you enjoyed it! — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 8, 2020

Cody's response was met with fans flocking in and praising him for being classy

Cody's response led to fans coming in droves and praising him for being classy as always on Twitter. Fans who have been following Cody's social media for a while now might be aware that he is taking the role of AEW's EVP pretty seriously and makes it a point to interact with fans and critics alike, as much as he can.

Cody has previously responded to criticism with classy answers, something that fans expect from the EVP of a major wrestling promotion.

Although both companies have taken shots at each other on various occasions in the past, Cody has made it clear that he appreciates what WWE did for him. Back in December, Cody said that if he found himself with WWE EVP Triple H in the same room, he would shake his hand and give him a hug because The Game taught him a lot while he was in WWE.