AEW star and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, and discussed a wide variety of topics with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Cody opened up on driving John Cena around back in the day, and he had nothing but praise for the 16-time World Champion.

Cody also revealed that he has lost contact with John Cena. He referred to Cena as an "Olympic lifting monster". Check out Cody's comments below:

"He's killing it. John's a great guy. I drove John around for a year - super valuable learning experience. He was going through a cowboy phase when I drove him around. He was into Coors Original, the Banquet beer, and he was such a diligent, hard-working guy. He was up at 6:00 a.m. every day squatting, nearing the 500-600 pound level. He was just an absolute Olympic lifting monster.

I have lost communication with him, but absolutely, what a good leader. A wonderful individual, and I'm so happy he's able to have blown up in the way he has because he has been on such a journey."

John Cena is one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the ring

John Cena made his WWE main roster debut way back in the spring of 2002, and it didn't take him long to become a big name on SmackDown. Cena won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 21 by defeating JBL, kicking off one of the greatest main event runs in history.

John Cena feuded with Randy Orton on various occasions, including the time when Orton was mentoring Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase in The Legacy. Cody has himself become one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling today. He didn't make it big in WWE, but is currently one of the hottest acts in AEW, as well as holding the position of Executive Vice President with the company.