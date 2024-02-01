WWE veteran comments on Cody Rhodes' answer to questions about Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

This year's WWE Royal Rumble coincided with some serious allegations against Vince McMahon, which naturally led to some questions at the post-show press conference. A veteran believes that Cody Rhodes' answer to the questions was better than Triple H's response in a certain way.

When asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon, Triple H had a rather evasive answer. However, Cody's response was seen as significantly more to the point, as he talked about the state of the locker room and the team spirit in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also seemed to agree with the general consensus that Cody's response was better.

"He's a good talker. Very good talker," said Mantell. [11:00 onwards]

What exactly did Cody Rhodes say at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference?

The American Nightmare had a much more direct response to the questions about Vince McMahon, as he talked about how the incident had affected change in the company.

Speaking at the press conference, Cody Rhodes stated:

"We were finding it out and reading the same things that you guys were reading. You said a dark cloud? Certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan, and the board, they clearly took it very seriously and acted immediately. Looking at the future, you know, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere there is a basic tenet of just, this crew, more than ever from a roster standpoint, is very family. I've never seen anything like this. Most of the time, wrestling locker rooms are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based, and perhaps that is the ingredient," Cody Rhodes said. [19:56 - 20:48]

How the case involving the WWE founder progresses is something that only time will tell at this point.

