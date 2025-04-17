Cody Rhodes and 25-year-old champion are expected to get special entrances at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is set to get a special WrestleMania entrance, as you might expect, especially when you consider that he's headlining Night Two of The Show of Shows for the third year in a row. However, apart from him, two legends and a 25-year-old Champion are also set to get huge entrances.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC briefly discussed the plans for special WrestleMania entrances this weekend in Las Vegas. While Cody Rhodes and John Cena are both set to get grand entrances, as is Roman Reigns in some fashion, another name you might not expect is set to get an enhanced entrance at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 25-year-old WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also reportedly set to get a special entrance at WrestleMania 41. She will be competing at Night One against Charlotte Flair.

Cody Rhodes has landed a huge new role ahead of WrestleMania 41

If being the Undisputed WWE Champion and the face of the professional wrestling industry wasn't enough, Cody Rhodes is now set to have a huge new role. Last year, we've seen a few cool episodes of his "What Do You Want To Talk About?" podcast, aptly titled after the question he often asks the WWE Universe.

However, it is now set to make a regular weekly return. It was announced that in collaboration with Fanatics, The American Nightmare will host the What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast on a weekly basis.

Not only this, but it's set to begin airing later this month. With the type of schedule the Undisputed WWE Champion has, it's certainly going to be a lot on his plate. However, one can only imagine that it comes with further perks, which is well deserved. Rhodes has his own tour bus, which will likely serve as the setting for most, if not all, episodes of the podcast.

