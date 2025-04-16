Cody Rhodes lands new WWE role ahead of WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a monumental task in Las Vegas when he defends his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, The American Nightmare bagged a new role in a new gig for the company heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

The phrase 'What do you wanna talk about?' has become synonymous with Cody Rhodes, and The American Nightmare has kicked off several conversations with his signature catchphrase. Recently, the company revealed that Rhodes has taken on a new role.

WWE uploaded a post on X (fka Twitter) revealing that Cody Rhodes is set to host his upcoming podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” in collaboration with Fanatics. The American Nightmare's podcast show will debut later in April, and new episodes will arrive every week.

"The first episode will debut later this month, with new episodes launching every other week," WWE tweeted on X.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes crossed over a year as champion

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion with one goal in mind. The goal was to capture the title his father couldn't in his years with the company. In the coming years, The American Nightmare spent all his time chasing the title and finally captured it at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

In the coming months, Rhodes moved to Friday Night SmackDown and defended his title against notable names like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa across the globe. However, The Prizefighter made it personal when The American Nightmare assisted Roman Reigns against his family at Bad Blood in Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes ended his feud with Kevin Owens and entered WrestleMania season without an opponent. At Elimination Chamber in Toronto, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and sold his soul to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this month, The American Nightmare crossed 365 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and it'll be interesting to see if Rhodes can keep the reign intact when he faces John Cena for the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

