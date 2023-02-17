Cody Rhodes is 30-0 since WWE return; last loss was against former US Champion seven years ago

Cody Rhodes has been booked as a megastar since making his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year.

The American Nightmare's stint with AEW ended in early 2022. He made his surprise WWE return soon after at WrestleMania 38 and kicked off a feud with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Rhodes is all set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at this year's Show of Shows.

On this past week's RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Baron Corbin in just over two minutes. This was his 30th match since his WWE return. In an incredible stat, Rhodes has won all of his 30 WWE matches since returning to the company.

The last time Cody lost a match on WWE TV was way back on May 16, 2016. That night, Stardust lost singles match to Zack Ryder, aka Matt Cardona.

Cody Rhodes has victories over some of WWE's top superstars

Over the past year or so, Rhodes has picked up impressive wins over some of the biggest WWE Superstars on the current roster. This list includes the likes of Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor.

Cody Rhodes' WWE stint has been a big hit so far under the Triple H regime. Here's what he had to say about the Chief Content Officer:

"It's no secret Triple H is my favorite wrestler ever even though I destroyed his throne and bad-mouthed him to the end of the earth. He was the last person I saw before I went out there. If he never knew he was my favorite wrestler, now I have to tell him. The pedigree itself. Everything. Even the stuff I messed up, I wouldn't change," said Cody.

The Game recently booked Rhodes as a top name who might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All if Sami Zayn doesn't do it first at the Elimination Chamber.

Only time will tell if Cody will become the top champion at WrestleMania and continue his incredible winning streak.

