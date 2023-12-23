Cody Rhodes acknowledges him reaching the finals of important tournament finals in WWE

Cody Rhodes has had a lot to rejoice about this year. One of his biggest moments was beating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and headlining WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. It so happens that both these matches are competing in WWE's latest online tournament.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at last year's WrestleMania when he was introduced as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. Since then, he has feuded with the best stars that the company has to offer.

WWE introduced a special tournament to ascertain the match of the year for 2023. The tournament saw sixteen matches clash to let the fans decide which match they found the best. Now, the finals of the tournament see two matches of Cody Rhodes face each other. The American Nightmare took to his social media account to acknowledge the fact that his matches are loved by the WWE Universe.

Who have been Cody Rhodes' biggest rivals this year?

The American Nightmare returned from injury in the Royal Rumble earlier in the year. He went on to win the match and headline WrestleMania, igniting a feud with Roman Reigns. After Rhodes lost his match at WrestleMania, he moved on to feud with the Beast Incarnate.

Rhodes and Lesnar faced off against each other in three matches. Rhodes bested the Beast Incarnate twice, ending their feud with mutual respect. Since then, he has won and lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles along with Jey Uso. Now, the American Nightmare is in the midst of a unique feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, with the two battling at WWE RAW's Day 1.

Rhodes has indeed won over the WWE Universe in more ways than one. He has become one of the biggest attractions of the company, and the results of the poll show the same.

