Cody Rhodes addresses Hollywood aspirations ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is headed towards his first WrestleMania as champion in Las Vegas. The American Nightmare addressed his Hollywood aspirations hours ahead of WrestleMania 41.
Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of heading to Hollywood, similar to his current and past peers in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he's not ready to leave the way John Cena left years ago.
In an exclusive with Michael Cole on Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Cole asked Cody Rhodes if he would leave WWE, similar to how John Cena did, to pursue a career as an actor in Hollywood.
The American Nightmare stated that he has no reason to leave for Hollywood, as Hollywood has come to the promotion. Moreover, he took a shot at The Franchise Player for being oblivious to the change that has taken place in his absence as a performer.
"The riches and glories of Hollywood are no longer just in Hollywood. The riches and glories of this all are right here! I think John Cena has struggled with the fact that WWE has moved on without him. John is the most unaware individual ever to stand in the ring with me and say that's why I never left. You have left, John. You haven't been here," Rhodes said.
It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion.
