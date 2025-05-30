Cody Rhodes advised to stop using iconic wrestling move

A WWE Hall of Famer has advised Cody Rhodes against using a popular move that he recently used on John Cena. Bully Ray believes The American Nightmare shouldn't use the drop-down uppercut anymore.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhodes made a surprise return and attacked John Cena, saving Jey Uso from a beatdown in the process. Rhodes will team up with Jey, and the duo will wrestle Cena and Logan Paul at Money In The Bank 2025.
WWE veteran Bully Ray opened up about Cody Rhodes' return at Saturday Night's Main Event on the latest edition of Busted Open. He seemed pretty happy with the punches Rhodes threw at Cena, but didn't seem thrilled with him using the drop-down uppercut.
"Cody's punches when he hit the ring were on point. Those are great pro wrestling punches. If somebody were to say something disparagingly about Brandi [Rhodes] in a bar, that's the way Cody Rhodes would have punched somebody in the face. Thus, that's the way he was punching when he hit the ring. If I'm Cody Rhodes, I'm getting rid of that drop-down punch. I understand there was a part of Dustin [Rhodes'] repertoire back in the day. I understand Cody adopted it, [but] the drop-down punch doesn't get you anywhere." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Fans aren't happy with Cody Rhodes' upcoming match
When John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025, many fans compared it to Hulk Hogan's heel turn in WCW in 1996.
A lot has changed since then, and Cena's heel run hasn't impressed many fans so far. The introduction of Logan Paul in Cena's final run has only made things worse, and fans are furious.
Paul and Cena will team up against Cody and Jey at Money In The Bank 2025 in a match that a lot of fans aren't interested in watching. The WWE Universe was expecting to see Cena take on a major star instead, preferably CM Punk, his former rival.