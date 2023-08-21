Cody Rhodes allows WWE fans to do what Rhea Ripley stopped them from doing 

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are both great at working a WWE crowd, and another example of that just played out at an event. Where Rhea Ripley showed off her heel prowess once again, interrupting fans earlier in the night, Cody Rhodes won them over yet again by letting them sing for the birthday boy, Byron Saxton.

It was Byron Saxton's birthday, and he was being serenaded by the crowd during the WWE Live Event at Laval. Unfortunately for him, he would not get to bask in it for too long, as the audience was cut off by Rhea Ripley, who came out.

She didn't stop there as she scared Saxton as well, lunging at him and making him flinch, much to her amusement.

In a completely opposite move, when Cody Rhodes came out, he made sure that fans had time to serenade Byron Saxton, as a fan pointed out in a tweet. Saxton was also happy, seen on the big screen thanking fans for making his day special with their wishes.

Expand Tweet

Ripley has made it a habit to pick on Saxton at WWE live events, often scaring him or cornering the star in the ring. She did it at the last event as well.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here