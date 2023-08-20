[PHOTO] 42-year-old male WWE personality defends surprising reaction to "scary" Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is widely regarded as one of the most dominant WWE Superstars on the roster today across the women's and men's divisions. She received a hilarious reaction from presenter Byron Saxton who later justified his response on social media.

Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Natalya at the latest Live event in Ottawa, Ontario, this past weekend and successfully defended her gold. The Judgment Day member briefly interacted with Saxton inside the ring, leaving the latter traumatized.

A fan captured the moment when Byron Saxton stretched himself against the turnbuckle to avoid being close to Rhea Ripley, who was staring at the presenter with a menacing smile. The fan in question shared the picture on social media asking why Saxton found Ripley "scary" when The Eradicator "seems nice."

Byron Saxton reshared the post putting seems nice under quotes to mock the description, and added "SMH" to his response. He justified his fear while standing across from Rhea Ripley, echoing the sentiment of several fans.

What else happened at the WWE Live event in Ottawa this weekend?

The star-studded house show saw two other title matches booked for the night. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defended her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match.

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor in the show's main event. The two locked horns in an Ottawa Street Fight, which ended with The Architect standing tall.

One of the biggest highlights of the show saw Kevin Owens in action. KO recently made his in-ring return in a dark match after SmackDown last week after battling a real-life rib injury. He joined forces with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to take on Imperium at the latest house show and defeated the heel faction.

Below are the full results from the latest WWE Live Event in Ottawa, Ontario [8/19]

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

The O.C. defeated Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin

Handicap Match: Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark

Ottawa Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

