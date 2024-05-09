Cody Rhodes could ally with unexpected faction on SmackDown, says WWE personality

WWE personality Sam Roberts has claimed Cody Rhodes could become an ally of Bobby Lashley's faction, The Pride.

While Lashley joined forces with The Street Profits and B-Fab to form The Pride on SmackDown a few months ago, The American Nightmare moved to the blue brand after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts answered a fan's question about whether Rhode could ally with any current faction. The WWE personality disclosed that he can see The American Nightmare join forces with The Pride.

"I guess The Pride, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. I could see him as an ally of those guys. Most of the factions are heels so the other ones not really, but I could see that," he said. [1:13:58 - 1:14:10]

Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash France

Although Cody Rhodes successfully defended his championship multiple times in dark matches and at live events, The American Nightmare beat AJ Styles in his first televised title defense last Saturday at Backlash France.

After his victory in Lyon, the Undisputed WWE Champion expressed his desire to work with another top SmackDown star, LA Knight.

"There are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there; there's something about it, and when you get that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," he said in the Backlash press conference.

Rhodes also did not rule out the possibility of squaring off again against AJ Styles. It would be interesting to see who will be the next challenger for The American Nightmare.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback