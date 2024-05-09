Cody Rhodes has already beaten a 687-day Roman Reigns' streak one month into title reign; first time in years

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become the new champion and has since been a dominant titleholder in the company. At WWE Backlash, he has already broken a very odd streak that Roman Reigns set.

Rhodes battled AJ Styles at Backlash Premium Live Event, defending his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event. The match was hard-hitting and high-flying, with both stars giving it their all during the night. In the end, though, it was through sheer wrestling ability that Rhodes won, pinning Styles after the Cross Rhodes.

Meanwhile, this simple act of defeating Styles has already helped him break a streak set by Roman Reigns over his reign as the champion. Reigns held the title for a long time, so it seems he needed more than a little support.

Cody Rhodes ended a streak set by Reigns, in which every televised match that he wrestled in, where the WWE title was up for grabs, saw interference before the end. The last time this didn't happen was on June 17, 2022. On that occasion, he defeated Matt Riddle in a clean match on SmackDown.

It was a practice for The Bloodline members to become involved and help their Tribal Chief retain the title. Whether Reigns would have been champion as long as he was without this help remains a doubtful question.

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles saw no such interference, thereby allowing the newly crowned champion to end the record only a month into his reign.

Cody Rhodes has to be aware of a new threat on WWE SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence

While Rhodes is getting what he wants and building a presence as champion, he has to be aware of a new threat slowly developing, thanks to Roman Reigns' absence.

With the former champion not present, Solo Sikoa has stepped up and become the new Tribal Chief. He has also brought in Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to become a rather destructive force.

With Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, and Kevin Owens already falling victim to them, Sikoa could decide to go after The American Nightmare next.

