Cody Rhodes announced as a part of another huge show at SummerSlam 2025 weekend

Cody Rhodes is set to headline SummerSlam yet again as he faces John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. He was announced to be a part of another huge show that weekend in New York/New Jersey.

WWE had announced that there would be a Late Night Show with Tony Hinchcliffe at SummerSlam weekend. In case you're wondering who that is, he's a famous comedian, most notably in the inner circle of the famous Joe Rogan.

He has ties to WWE due to his longtime wrestling fandom and was subject to a lot of controversy following a comment he made about Puerto Rico when endorsing United States President Donald Trump.

He also hosted a "Roast of WrestleMania" show, which was untelevised, and even phones weren't allowed into the show. WWE officially announced that Cody Rhodes will be a part of the August 2nd show hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe:

The American Nightmare will be on the show just one night before his SummerSlam main event against John Cena. Although it's not confirmed, he's expected to headline night two, given that he and Cena main evented WrestleMania Sunday this year.

Either way, fans attending the Hinchcliffe show will be in for a treat.

