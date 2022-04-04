×
Cody Rhodes announced as special guest for WrestleMania Sunday panel

The American Nightmare's WWE appearances continue.
Modified Apr 04, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania weekend continues to get busier.

This weekend during night one of WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to WWE and defeated Seth Rollins at The Showcase of The Immortals.

While Rhodes likely won't be seen on night two of WrestleMania 38, he is scheduled to take part in tonight's WrestleMania Panel at Superstore Axxess following the premium live event. Tickets are still on sale and are going for $100.

WWE announced Rhodes on social media this afternoon as the surprise guest, tweeting out:

"The surprise guest for TONIGHT's #WrestleMania Panel is... @CodyRhodes! Get your ticket NOW to be up close and personal, ask anything and experience it live!"
The surprise guest for TONIGHT's #WrestleMania Panel is... @CodyRhodes!Get your ticket NOW to be up close and personal, ask anything and experience it live!🎟: ms.spr.ly/6017wtJSh https://t.co/hUwjHYFmng

Cody Rhodes will speak to the WWE Universe this Monday night on WWE RAW

Following his big win last night against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes said he would address the WWE Universe this Monday night on RAW and explain why he chose to return to the company.

Ever since Rhodes' shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors and reports have been running rampant as to why The American Nightmare would depart the company he helped create to return to WWE, a company he chose to willingly leave back in 2016.

EXCLUSIVE: Hear what @CodyRhodes has to say following The American Nightmare's return at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/eoHrV51BVf

It's uncertain if fans will get any real answers on WWE RAW Monday night. But the potential of Rhodes speaking about all the rumors and reports might be a big reason for fans to tune in on Monday.

What did you think of Cody Rhodes' WWE return last night? Are you excited to see what's next for him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

