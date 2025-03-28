Cody Rhodes announced for upcoming show hosted by a McMahon family member 

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on an upcoming episode of a non-wrestling WWE show. He will be a guest on Stephanie's Places.

The first episode of the series was about CM Punk's return to the company. She was in the Gorilla Position with her husband, Triple H, when The Second City Saint made a surprise return at Survivor Series in 2023. Next week's episode will be focused on The American Nightmare, the current face of the product.

Stephanie McMahon posted a collage on her Instagram story of her and Cody Rhodes conversing, giving a sneak peek of the episode. She mentioned that the episode will come out next week.

You can check out a screenshot of the post below:

Stevie Richards on what Adam Pearce should do to explain keeping Cody Rhodes and John Cena apart

The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader have had two confrontations with each other on RAW. However, nothing physical has happened yet.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran shared that Adam Pearce should come up with a reason to explain to the fans why Cody Rhodes and John Cena need to be kept apart.

"What I would do from Adam Pearce's perspective, keep them apart and they never are near each other because this match needs to happen. If they get within 10 feet of each other, they're gonna kill each other and the match is going to be canceled. Isn't that easy enough to explain? [...] So, at least we got something," he said.

Stevie Richards on The Rock not being mentioned:

"What's the one thing that's glaringly missing this close to WrestleMania, especially with Cody vs. Cena? The Rock. Not even on the titantron. Think about it. Has anybody even mentioned The Rock since Punk's promo about The Rock? It's almost as if they're telling them do not mention The Rock's name. Sure he'll be there at the pay-per-view [premium live event] but nobody...," Richards said.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet once again on RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see what happens this time.

