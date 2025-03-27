Adam Pearce must make one decision to avoid cancelation of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, says WWE veteran

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards urged RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make an important decision regarding the two superstars ahead of The Show of Shows.

Although John Cena viciously attacked his WrestleMania opponent following his victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The American Nightmare has yet to put his hands on The Franchise Player. The two superstars came face-to-face twice over the past couple of weeks on RAW. Despite Rhodes urging the 16-time former World Champion to fight him last Monday, the latter did not take the bait.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion suggested a scenario where Pearce would decide to keep Cena and Rhodes apart until their match at The Show of Shows. He pointed out that the RAW General Manager could explain that the two would kill each other if they got close, leading to the blockbuster bout getting canceled:

"What I would do from Adam Pearce's perspective, keep them apart and they never are near each other because this match needs to happen. If they get within 10 feet of each other, they're gonna kill each other and the match is going to be canceled. Isn't that easy enough to explain? [...] So, at least we got something," he said. [10:31 - 11:05]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Stevie Richards says WWE might have told Cody Rhodes & John Cena to avoid mentioning The Rock's name

On the same episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the WWE veteran claimed The Rock was the major element missing from the storyline between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. He pointed out that the two superstars had not mentioned The Final Boss in any of their promos since Elimination Chamber.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion suggested that the company might have instructed The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare to avoid mentioning The Rock's name:

"What's the one thing that's glaringly missing this close to WrestleMania, especially with Cody vs. Cena? The Rock. Not even on the titantron. Think about it. Has anybody even mentioned The Rock since Punk's promo about The Rock? It's almost as if they're telling them do not mention The Rock's name. Sure he'll be there at the pay-per-view [premium live event] but nobody..." Richards said.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently proposed a scenario where Cena would beat up Rhodes again before WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if that does indeed happen.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

