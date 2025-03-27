WWE may have instructed John Cena & Cody Rhodes not to mention top superstar's name, says veteran

Cody Rhodes confronted John Cena twice on recent episodes of WWE RAW. However, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards claimed their promos were missing a key element.

The Leader of the Cenation turned heel earlier this year after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He aligned himself with The Rock as they attacked The American Nightmare at the premium live event. Although the 16-time world champion addressed his character change on RAW over the past two weeks, he did not mention The Final Boss. Rhodes also did not mention the Brahma Bull as he confronted his WrestleMania opponent.

Speaking on his The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion claimed the one thing missing in Cena and Rhodes' promos on RAW was The Rock. He suggested the two WWE Superstars might have been instructed to avoid mentioning The Final Boss' name:

"What's the one thing that's glaringly missing this close to WrestleMania, especially with Cody vs. Cena? The Rock. Not even on the titantron. Think about it. Has anybody even mentioned The Rock since Punk's promo about The Rock? It's almost as if they're telling them do not mention The Rock's name. Sure he'll be there at the pay-per-view [premium live event] but nobody..." Richards said.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that although fans are still asking many questions about the nature of the relationship between The Rock and John Cena, they would stop asking if they did not get an answer for five or six weeks:

"How did Rock get Cena to turn heel? Why did Cena turn heel? Cena already won the Elimination Chamber match. He already had his title shot. And they're like, 'Well, that's why people are asking.' Yeah, but after five-six weeks, no one's gonna ask. I'm sure they'll pick it up after WrestleMania but why is Cena doing this? He already qualified for the title match at WrestleMania. So, what is Rock offering Cena and what is Cena offering Rock? And why is nobody mentioning The Rock? Why is The Rock not talking about this? That is the thing that's still glaringly missing and wrong with this entire angle." [2:48 - 4:05]

Ex-WWE employee thinks John Cena and Cody Rhodes must not fight until WrestleMania

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the ongoing feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania.

The former stage manager claimed the two WWE Superstars must not get physical with each other until the Show of Shows:

"They should never touch, Coach. These guys should not have physcial altercation, anything going on, not until WrestleMania. That story has to be told. They should not have physicality at all every time they go one-on-one," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock plays a role in the storyline in the coming few weeks before WrestleMania 41.

