Cody Rhodes to get beaten up by huge WWE star ahead of WrestleMania in scenario proposed by veteran

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claimed The American Nightmare could get beaten up by a massive superstar ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and turned heel, attacking his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes. Over the past two weeks, the two WWE Superstars have had heated verbal confrontations on Monday Night RAW. However, they did not get physical.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette suggested Rhodes could get into a physical altercation with Cena before WrestleMania, with The American Nightmare initially getting the upper hand before The Franchise Player turns the situation around and beats up his Show of Shows opponent again before the premium live event.

Ad

Trending

"I would suggest that one time, probably before WrestleMania, there will be a situation where Cody either, he, gets Cena, but he don't get to do what he wants to do, and Cena turns it around and beats him up again, or perhaps just Cody gets his hands on him but don't get what he wants to do. Well, no, I still think Cena will get a little heat on him again. I don't think it'll be more than that," he said. [9:45-10:19]

Ad

Ad

John Cena has to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, says ex-WWE writer

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed the anticipated square-off between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He claimed the match must end in only one result.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, the former WWE head writer stated that The Franchise Player must end The American Nightmare's championship run.

Ad

"In my opinion, there's no way in the world John Cena cannot go over. That is my opinion. But who knows, who knows what they're going to do," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the Hollywood megastar captures his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback