Cody Rhodes announced for WWE NXT for the first time ever; clashes with Adam Copeland (Edge) AEW debut

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been announced to appear on next week's episode of NXT.

Edge recently shocked the professional wrestling world when he debuted at All Elite Wrestling's WrestleDream event last week as Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar was later announced to make his first television appearance for Tony Khan's company at AEW Dynamite this week.

During this week's episode of NXT, WWE announced that Cody Rhodes will be making his first ever appearance on the show next week. The American Nightmare has been slated to make a major announcement. This also coincides with Edge's in-ring debut at AEW Dynamite. Copeland is scheduled to face Luchasaurus in singles competition next week.

Other major stars such as John Cena, Asuka and Paul Heyman have also been announced for next week's episode.

