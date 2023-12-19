Cody Rhodes attacks star suddenly backstage; enormous brawl on WWE RAW after Dusty Rhodes is called "inbred"

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Cody Rhodes during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tensions between the two stars have escalated in recent weeks. Following Nakamura's misting of Rhodes during their match last Monday, he was scheduled to narrate a story about the American Nightmare on this week's WWE show.

Nakamura took the rivalry to a deeply personal level by reciting a poem titled 'The American Nightmare Before Christmas.' He outlined his plans to spend the holidays scheming to thwart Cody Rhodes from completing his story.

He went as far as to refer to Rhodes' late father, Dusty Rhodes, in a disrespectful manner, even using the term 'inbred.'

"You bastard, you cancer, you prancer, you nitwit, you're vomit, you're stupid, your father was inbred," Nakamura said.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes had enough of the disrespect and launched an attack on Nakamura backstage. The two engaged in a brawl that spilled from the backstage area back into the arena.

Rhodes was focused on inflicting damage on Nakamura, attempting to execute the Cross Rhodes through the announce table. However, The King of Strong Style narrowly escaped with the help of security guards intervening at the last moment.

The evolution of this deeply personal rivalry between the two will certainly be captivating to witness in the upcoming weeks.

What did you make of Shinsuke Nakamura's story segment on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.