Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns in recent WWE metric; fans react to surprising outcome

Cody Rhodes has surpassed Roman Reigns in the recently released WWE 2K24 Player Stats.

WWE 2K24, which hit the shelves last week, has been met with positive reviews, with many considering it the best game in the company's recent history. Early statistics from the game's release indicate that Cody Rhodes has outperformed Roman Reigns in a certain metric.

According to the game's official Twitter account, players have logged 1.1 million games with Rhodes' character, while Reigns' character has been played in 1.01 million games.

"Acknowledge or Finish The Story…. 👀 YOU decide! Tell us who you got?! #2K24"

The American Nightmare is also featured as one of the cover superstars for the game, alongside Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The popular game is available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam).

Fans react to WWE 2K24's recent post

Roman Reigns has established himself as the undisputed face of the Stamford-based company in recent years, with undeniable popularity among fans. Therefore, it was somewhat surprising to note that Cody Rhodes had surpassed him in the number of games played as their character on 2K24.

This is particularly noteworthy, considering that the Tribal Chief still holds the highest rating in the game at 97. Fans of both superstars have since reacted to the news.

While supporters of The American Nightmare have criticized Reigns' limited working schedule, others believe that players are selecting Rhodes' character solely because he can 'finish the story' only in a video game.

Cody Rhodes will, in fact, have the chance to finish his story in real life when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 next month.

